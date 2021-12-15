How to Watch UC Irvine vs. USC Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the #16 USC Trojans face the UC Irvine Anteaters from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

The USC vs. UC Irvine game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with fuboTV and Sling TV.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. UC Irvine game on Pac-12 Network with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. UC Irvine game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. UC Irvine game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. UC Irvine game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. UC Irvine game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. UC Irvine game.

Can you stream USC vs. UC Irvine on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. UC Irvine game.

UC Irvine vs. USC Game Preview: Mobley, No. 10 USC host UC Irvine

UC Irvine (5-2) vs. No. 10 Southern California (10-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Collin Welp and UC Irvine will go up against Isaiah Mobley and No. 10 Southern California. The senior Welp is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Mobley, a junior, is averaging 18.4 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Southern California’s Mobley has averaged 14.7 points and 9.8 rebounds while Chevez Goodwin has put up 12.2 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Anteaters, Welp has averaged 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while Justin Hohn has put up eight points.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 38.5 percent of the 13 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Southern California has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 86.6 points while giving up 64.6.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Trojans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Anteaters. Southern California has an assist on 49 of 87 field goals (56.3 percent) over its previous three matchups while UC Irvine has assists on 38 of 72 field goals (52.8 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Irvine has held opposing teams to 54.6 points per game this year, the fourth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.