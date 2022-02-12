How to Watch UCLA vs. USC Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the #21 USC Trojans face the #12 UCLA Bruins from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The USC vs. UCLA game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

UCLA vs. USC Game Preview: No. 12 UCLA faces No. 21 USC following Juzang's 23-point performance

UCLA Bruins (18-4, 9-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (20-4, 9-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 UCLA takes on the No. 21 USC Trojans after Johnny Juzang scored 23 points in UCLA’s 79-70 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Trojans have gone 10-2 in home games. USC is second in the Pac-12 with 36.8 points per game in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.1.

The Bruins are 9-3 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is fourth in the Pac-12 with 13.6 assists per game led by Tyger Campbell averaging 4.7.

The Trojans and Bruins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Juzang is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.4 points. Jules Bernard is averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.