 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Utah vs. USC Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Utah Utes from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

The USC vs. Utah game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Pac-12 Network-^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs. USC Game Preview: Pac-12 play starts for Utah, No. 20 USC

Utah (5-1, 0-0) vs. No. 20 Southern California (6-0, 0-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 20 Southern California as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Utah finished with eight wins and 11 losses, while Southern California won 16 games and lost five.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Branden Carlson is averaging 15.7 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Utes. Rollie Worster is also a key facilitator, putting up 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Trojans have been led by Isaiah Mobley, who is averaging 12.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.CLUTCH CARLSON: Carlson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Utes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has 43 assists on 91 field goals (47.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Utah has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern California offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the country. The Utah defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 348th among Division I teams).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.