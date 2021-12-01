How to Watch Utah vs. USC Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Utah Utes from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

The USC vs. Utah game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on Sling TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Utah game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game.

Can you stream USC vs. Utah on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Utah game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Utah vs. USC Game Preview: Pac-12 play starts for Utah, No. 20 USC

Utah (5-1, 0-0) vs. No. 20 Southern California (6-0, 0-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 20 Southern California as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Utah finished with eight wins and 11 losses, while Southern California won 16 games and lost five.

STEPPING UP: The versatile Branden Carlson is averaging 15.7 points, seven rebounds and two blocks to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Utes. Rollie Worster is also a key facilitator, putting up 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. The Trojans have been led by Isaiah Mobley, who is averaging 12.2 points and 9.2 rebounds.CLUTCH CARLSON: Carlson has connected on 35.7 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 11 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Runnin’ Utes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has 43 assists on 91 field goals (47.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Utah has assists on 40 of 77 field goals (51.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern California offense has recorded a turnover on only 12.7 percent of its possessions, which is the eighth-best rate in the country. The Utah defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 14.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 348th among Division I teams).