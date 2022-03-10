 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington vs. USC Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the #21 USC Trojans face the Washington Huskies from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies

The USC vs. Washington game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on YouTube TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Washington game.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Washington game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

USC vs. Washington Live Stream

Washington vs. USC Game Preview: Washington Huskies play the Utah Utes in Pac-12 Tournament

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 4-16 in conference games. Utah is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 30 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.