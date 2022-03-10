How to Watch Washington vs. USC Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM EST, the #21 USC Trojans face the Washington Huskies from T-Mobile Arena. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Washington Huskies

The USC vs. Washington game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV.

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

You can watch the USC vs. Washington game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV.

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Washington game.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Washington game.

USC vs. Washington Live Stream

Washington vs. USC Game Preview: Washington Huskies play the Utah Utes in Pac-12 Tournament

Utah Utes (11-19, 4-16 Pac-12) vs. Washington Huskies (16-15, 11-9 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies face the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Huskies have gone 12-6 in home games. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Utes are 4-16 in conference games. Utah is 8-15 against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Washington won 77-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Terrell Brown Jr. led Washington with 30 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmitt Matthews Jr. is averaging 11.7 points for the Huskies. Terrell Brown is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Rollie Worster is averaging 7.7 points for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Utes: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.