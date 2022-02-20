 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Washington State vs. USC Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the #17 USC Trojans face the Washington State Cougars from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

The USC vs. Washington State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on fuboTV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on Sling TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on YouTube TV?

You can watch the USC vs. Washington State game on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Washington State game.

Can you stream USC vs. Washington State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer FS1 (Fox Sports 1) so you won’t be able to stream the USC vs. Washington State game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
FS1 (Fox Sports 1)--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 24 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: FS1 (Fox Sports 1) + 32 Top Cable Channels

USC vs. Washington State Live Stream

Washington State vs. USC Game Preview: No. 17 USC takes on Washington State following Goodwin's 24-point showing

Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Chevez Goodwin scored 24 points in USC’s 79-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans are 12-2 in home games. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.3 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Cougars are 7-7 in conference matchups. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 63-61 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Goodwin led the Trojans with 14 points, and Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.1 points. Drew Peterson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Flowers is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.