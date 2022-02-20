How to Watch Washington State vs. USC Game Live Online on February 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, February 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the #17 USC Trojans face the Washington State Cougars from Galen Center. The game is airing exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars

The USC vs. Washington State game will be streaming on FS1 (Fox Sports 1), which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream FS1 (Fox Sports 1) on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

USC vs. Washington State Live Stream

Washington State vs. USC Game Preview: No. 17 USC takes on Washington State following Goodwin's 24-point showing

Washington State Cougars (14-11, 7-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (22-4, 11-4 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Chevez Goodwin scored 24 points in USC’s 79-69 win against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans are 12-2 in home games. USC is third in the Pac-12 scoring 73.3 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Cougars are 7-7 in conference matchups. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Trojans won 63-61 in the last matchup on Dec. 4. Goodwin led the Trojans with 14 points, and Michael Flowers led the Cougars with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 12.1 points. Drew Peterson is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Flowers is shooting 39.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Cougars. Tyrell Roberts is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 62.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.