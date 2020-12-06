How to Watch USC vs. Washington State on Fox Sports 1 for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, & Android
On Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST, the #20 USC Trojans face the Washington State Cougars from United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports 1, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars
- When: Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•