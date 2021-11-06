 Skip to Content
How to Watch Houston vs. USF Live for Free Online on November 6, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EDT, the USF Bulls face the #20 Houston Cougars from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

USF Bulls vs. Houston Cougars

The USF vs. Houston game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ESPNU on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the USF vs. Houston game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on fuboTV?

You can watch the USF vs. Houston game on ESPNU with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the USF vs. Houston game on ESPNU with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on Sling TV?

You can watch the USF vs. Houston game on ESPNU with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get $25 OFF Your First Month of Service. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on YouTube TV?

You can watch the USF vs. Houston game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the USF vs. Houston game.

Can you stream USF vs. Houston on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the USF vs. Houston game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPNU + 31 Top Cable Channels

Houston vs. USF Game Preview: No. 20 Houston seeking 8th straight win at South Florida

By The Associated Press

No. 20 Houston (7-1) at South Florida (2-6), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPNU).

Line: Houston by 13 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Houston leads 5-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Houston moved into the Top 25 after beating previously unbeaten SMU 44-37 last week, giving the American Athletic Conference three ranked teams. The Cougars have won seven in a row following a season-opening loss to Texas Tech, their longest winning streak since an eight-game stretch spanning the 2015 and 2016 seasons. South Florida hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since 2015.

KEY MATCHUP

Houston QB Clayton Tune, who threw for a career-best 412 yards and four touchdowns against SMU, vs. a South Florida defense that’s yielding 466.1 yards and 31.9 points per game. USF has rushed for 620 yards over the past two games, however Houston ranks among the nation’s best defensively while limiting opponents to 286.9 yards and 19 points a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Houston: WR Nathaniel Dell had nine catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over SMU. The sophomore also had a 52-yard reception that led to a field goal.

South Florida: RB Jaren Mangham has 13 TDs rushing, and RB Kelley Joiner Jr. is coming off consecutive 100-yard performances with 126 in a victory over Temple and 103 in a loss to East Carolina.

FACTS & FIGURES

Houston has won five straight in the series, including a 56-21 blowout at home last season. … Special teams have been a big part of Houston’s success this season. Marcus Jones has returned two punts and two kickoffs for TDs, including a 100-yarder in the final minute against SMU. … Tune has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 1,836 yards and 16 TDs. Dell has 48 receptions for 675 yards and seven TDs. … USF hasn’t defeated a ranked team since taking down (No. 22) Navy in 2015. The Bulls last defeated a team ranked in the Top 20, winning 23-20 at (No. 16) Notre Dame in 2011.

