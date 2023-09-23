How to Watch Rice vs. USF 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
Last week, the USF Bulls gave Alabama everything that they could handle, but still came up short. Now sitting at 1-2, they will welcome the 2-1 Rice Owls to Tampa on Saturday, Sept. 23. Don’t miss any of the action and see which squad leaves Raymond James with the win when the game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU, which you can stream with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.
How to Watch USF Bulls vs. Rice Owls
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET
- Location: Raymond James Stadium | 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607
- TV: ESPNU
- Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the USF and Rice Game
The USF vs. Rice game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
Can you stream USF vs. Rice on Sling TV?
You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream USF vs. Rice on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream USF vs. Rice on Fubo?
You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream USF vs. Rice on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream USF vs. Rice on YouTube TV?
You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream USF vs. Rice on ESPN+?
Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the USF vs. Rice game on the streaming service.