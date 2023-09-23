How to Watch Rice vs. USF 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable

Last week, the USF Bulls gave Alabama everything that they could handle, but still came up short. Now sitting at 1-2, they will welcome the 2-1 Rice Owls to Tampa on Saturday, Sept. 23. Don’t miss any of the action and see which squad leaves Raymond James with the win when the game kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on ESPNU, which you can stream with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch USF Bulls vs. Rice Owls

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium | 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607

Raymond James Stadium | 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33607 TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Stream: Watch with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the USF and Rice Game

The USF vs. Rice game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 50% off subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream ESPNU on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

You can watch the USF vs. Rice game on ESPNU with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPNU so you won’t be able to stream the USF vs. Rice game on the streaming service.