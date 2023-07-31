How to Watch USWNT vs. Portugal in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Live for Free Without Cable

After a 3-0 victory against Vietnam to start the 2023 Women’s World Cup, followed by a full-time draw against 2019 World Cup finalist the Netherlands last Wednesday, the goal for the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is as clear as ever: a fifth World Cup championship. The team will ring in August with the third match of the Group Stage on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET against first-time Cup qualifiers Portugal. The match will be broadcast on Fox, FS1, and Telemundo, as will stream in Spanish on Peacock. You can watch the match with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Portugal

About FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Portugal

FIFA Women’s World Cup favorite and defending champs USWNT head back to the pitch for its third match of Group Stage E on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 3 a.m. ET against Portugal.

Led by co-captains Lindsey Horan and Alex Morgan with forward Megan Rapinoe playing in her final Cup tournament, the USWNT won its first match against Vietnam last Friday, July 21, securing a 3-0 victory. The team followed up its victory with its second match against the Netherlands this past Wednesday, July 26, in a rematch of the 2019 Women’s World Cup. The outcome this time was mutually beneficial: the U.S. and Netherlands teams tied 1-1 in full-time play.

Portugal lost its first match of the tournament on July 23 against the Netherlands, followed by a 2-0 victory against Vietnam on July 27. This is the first time, however, Portugal has qualified for a Women’s World Cup in its nine attempts, beating Cameroon in its February qualifying final.

The USWNT will try for their fifth World Cup overall and their third consecutive Cup, aiming to become the first team in soccer history to accomplish the latter feat.

How to Stream FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Portugal on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup: USWNT vs. Portugal using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services