How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden 2023 World Cup Knockout Stage Match Live Without Cable

David Satin

The U.S. Women’s National Team may not be playing at the most advantageous time in its next match, but the squad still needs your support! The USWNT kicks off its next 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup game against Sweden on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET on Fox, Telemundo and Peacock. The U.S. women may not have had the group stage they were hoping for, but they’re still as dangerous as any team in the World Cup. You can watch the USWNT vs. Sweden with a Subscription to Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Sweden

The USWNT vs. Sweden World Cup match can also be streamed in Spanish on Peacock.

About USWNT vs. Sweden

After advancing from Group E, the USWNT heads to Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne/Naarm, Australia for its first knockout stage match. The team finished second in its group, winning one game and drawing twice in group-stage play to secure a spot in the knockout round.

But the Swedish women finished first in Group G, and won’t be intimidated by the winning pedigree of the USWNT. The teams are also quite familiar with each other, as Sweden vs. U.S.A. is the most-played matchup in Women’s World Cup history, having occurred six times before Sunday’s contest. In the most recent World Cup game between the two teams, the USWNT beat Sweden 2-0 at the 2019 edition of the tournament.

How to Stream USWNT vs. Sweden on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch USWNT vs. Sweden using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
Fox--
Telemundo---

All Live TV Streaming Services

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox and Telemundo + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: Fox and Telemundo + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: Fox and Telemundo + 32 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: Fox and Telemundo + 34 Top Cable Channels

Preview the USWNT vs. Sweden World Cup Match

