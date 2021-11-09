How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-3, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Atlanta trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Utah finished 52-20 overall with a 31-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall with a 16-20 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks gave up 111.4 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 4 the Jazz won 116-98 led by 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, while Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).