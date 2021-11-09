 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight home win

By The Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-3, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Atlanta trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Utah finished 52-20 overall with a 31-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Atlanta went 41-31 overall with a 16-20 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks gave up 111.4 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 4 the Jazz won 116-98 led by 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, while Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.