How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Atlanta Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks
- When: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST
- TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.
In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.
Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Get $25 OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Southeast
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Southeast
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Options
Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels
Atlanta Hawks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight home win
By The Associated Press
Atlanta Hawks (4-7, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (7-3, second in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 221.5
BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Atlanta trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.
Utah finished 52-20 overall with a 31-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.
Atlanta went 41-31 overall with a 16-20 record on the road a season ago. The Hawks gave up 111.4 points per game while committing 19.5 fouls last season.
The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 4 the Jazz won 116-98 led by 30 points from Jordan Clarkson, while Trae Young scored 21 points for the Hawks.
INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).
Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).