How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 3, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Celtics vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Tatum and the Celtics face the Jazz

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (12-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (14-7, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics visit the Utah Jazz. Tatum is 10th in the league averaging 24.4 points per game.

The Jazz are 8-4 on their home court. Utah ranks sixth in the league with 36.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.6.

The Celtics have gone 6-6 away from home. Boston is fifth in the league with 36.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Marcus Smart is averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 25.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 114.8 points, 44.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 102.4 points, 48.7 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Royce O’Neale: day to day (foot), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Celtics: None listed.