How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on February 4, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets

In New York, the game is streaming on YES Network, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry YES Network, this is your only option to stream Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Brooklyn plays Utah on 4-game road skid

Brooklyn Nets (29-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (31-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hits the road against Utah looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Jazz have gone 16-10 in home games. Utah ranks seventh in the league with 45.7 rebounds led by Rudy Gobert averaging 15.1.

The Nets have gone 17-9 away from home. Brooklyn ranks seventh in the NBA with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 7.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Harden is shooting 41.4% and averaging 22.5 points for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 42.8 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 112.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (calf), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Hassan Whiteside: out (back), Jordan Clarkson: out (knee), Danuel House Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).