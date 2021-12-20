How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 20, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell and the Jazz host the Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (16-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-9, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -12; over/under is 234

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz square off against the Charlotte Hornets. Mitchell is 10th in the NBA averaging 25.2 points per game.

The Jazz are 10-6 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 105.1 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Hornets are 8-12 on the road. Charlotte averages 26.6 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by LaMelo Ball with 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 46.0% and averaging 25.2 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Ball is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 123.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 117.7 points, 39.2 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Malik Fitts: day to day (shoulder).

Hornets: Cody Martin: out (health and safety protocols).