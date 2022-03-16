 Skip to Content
How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: DeRozan, Chicago set for matchup with Utah

Chicago Bulls (41-27, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (42-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls square off against the Utah Jazz. DeRozan is fifth in the NBA scoring 28.0 points per game.

The Jazz are 24-11 in home games. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.3 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 14.7 boards.

The Bulls are 16-17 on the road. Chicago ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 13.0 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.2.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 107-99 in the last matchup on Oct. 31. DeRozan led the Bulls with 32 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

LaVine averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 24.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. DeRozan is shooting 45.2% and averaging 28.0 points over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

