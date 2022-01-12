How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on January 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Cleveland, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell leads Utah into matchup with Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers (23-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (28-13, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz play the Cleveland Cavaliers. Mitchell is currently ninth in the NBA scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Jazz have gone 14-7 in home games. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference in rebounding with 46.8 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 15.1 boards.

The Cavaliers are 12-9 on the road. Cleveland averages 107.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 109-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 25.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 16.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cavaliers. Kevin Love is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 115.3 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 46.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (health protocols), Jared Butler: out (health and safety protocols), Elijah Hughes: out (illness), Malik Fitts: out (wrist), Joe Ingles: out (reconditioning), Udoka Azubuike: out (health and safety protocols), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).