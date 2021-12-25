How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 25, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 25, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. In Dallas and nationally, the game is streaming on ESPN.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Dallas Mavericks travel to take on the Jazz

Dallas Mavericks (15-16, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (22-9, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -10.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz take on the Dallas Mavericks.

The Jazz have gone 12-3 against Western Conference teams. Utah averages 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are 12-8 in conference matchups. Dallas is 2-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jalen Brunson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.3 assists for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 121.6 points, 49.2 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 102.7 points, 44.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Malik Fitts: out (shoulder).

Mavericks: Josh Green: out (health and safety protocols), Kristaps Porzingis: out (toe), Luka Doncic: out (health and safety protocols), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal), Eugene Omoruyi: out (foot), Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (health protocols), Maxi Kleber: out (health protocols), Trey Burke: out (health and safety protocols), JaQuori McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Bullock: out (health and safety protocols).