How to Watch Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on February 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 25, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah hosts Dallas following Doncic's 49-point performance

Dallas Mavericks (35-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (36-22, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas faces the Utah Jazz after Luka Doncic scored 49 points in the Mavericks’ 125-118 win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Jazz are 22-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the NBA allowing just 106.9 points per game while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Mavericks are 24-14 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 15-16 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 120-116 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 33 points, and Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Doncic is averaging 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 111.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.1 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 112.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Reggie Bullock: day to day (hip), Trey Burke: day to day (shoulder), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (ankle), Theo Pinson: day to day (finger), Marquese Chriss: day to day (knee).