 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game 3 Live Online on April 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

In Dallas, Salt Lake City, and nationally the game will be streaming on NBA TV, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southwest≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
NBA TV≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NBA TV

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NBA TV

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBA TV + 32 Top Cable Channels

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Jazz, Mavericks square off with series tied 1-1

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -6; over/under is 210.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz for game three of the Western Conference first round with the series tied 1-1. The Mavericks beat the Jazz 110-104 in the last meeting. Jalen Brunson led the Mavericks with 41 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 34 points.

The Jazz are 33-19 against conference opponents. Utah scores 113.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 48.5 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 117.5 points, 40.3 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: day to day (calf), Frank Ntilikina: day to day (tonsillectomy).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.