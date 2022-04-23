How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game 4 Live Online on April 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Doncic and the Mavericks visit Utah with 2-1 series lead

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 211

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last meeting 126-118 on April 22 led by 31 points from Jalen Brunson, while Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points for the Jazz.

The Jazz are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the league with 46.3 rebounds led by Rudy Gobert averaging 14.7.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks ninth in the Western Conference shooting 35.0% from deep. Dorian Finney-Smith paces the Mavericks shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 44.8% and averaging 25.9 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Mavericks. Brunson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 48.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 8-2, averaging 118.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (calf), Frank Ntilikina: out (tonsillectomy).