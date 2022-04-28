How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game 6 Live Online on April 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Dallas Mavericks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Mavericks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Top scorers face off in Utah-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (52-30, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (49-33, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -2.5; over/under is 209.5

:

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic, meet when Utah and Dallas square off. Mitchell ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.9 points per game and Doncic is third in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Jazz are 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is 1-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mavericks are 36-16 in conference games. Dallas ranks second in the NBA allowing just 104.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 44.8% and averaging 25.9 points for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Doncic is shooting 45.7% and averaging 28.4 points for the Mavericks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.0 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 107.9 points, 48.8 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (hamstring), Trent Forrest: out (foot sprain).

Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (foot).