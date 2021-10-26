 Skip to Content
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

In Salt Lake City, Denver, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 30 Top Cable Channels

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Preview: Jazz to host the Nuggets on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference)
Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets.

Utah finished 7-5 in Northwest Division play and 31-5 at home a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

Denver went 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 49.7 in the paint, 18 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (right heel).
Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

