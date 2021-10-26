How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on October 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Nuggets vs. Jazz Game Preview: Jazz to host the Nuggets on Tuesday

By The Associated Press

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (2-0, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Jazz -7.5; over/under is 219

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets.

Utah finished 7-5 in Northwest Division play and 31-5 at home a season ago. The Jazz shot 46.8% from the field and 38.9% from 3-point range last season.

Denver went 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 49.7 in the paint, 18 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (left hip), Jamal Murray: out (knee).