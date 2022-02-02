How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on February 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Denver Nuggets games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell and Utah face Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (28-22, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (30-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -2; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Nikola Jokic, meet when Utah and Denver take the court. Mitchell ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and Jokic ranks ninth in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Jazz are 10-1 against division opponents. Utah is second in the NBA averaging 113.5 points and is shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Nuggets are 4-7 against Northwest Division teams. Denver has a 6-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 17 the Jazz won 125-102 led by 31 points from Mitchell, while Jokic scored 25 points for the Nuggets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 14.2 points and 5.3 assists for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jokic is shooting 57.2% and averaging 25.9 points for the Nuggets. Aaron Gordon is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 104.6 points, 42.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.0 points per game.

Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 43.8 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: day to day (calf), Donovan Mitchell: day to day (concussion), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (back), Trent Forrest: day to day (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), DeMarcus Cousins: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).