How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV don’t carry AT&T SportNet and Altitude, these are your only ways to watch Jazz and Nuggets games this season.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Jazz vs. Nuggets Last Game

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Altitude≥ $89.99-----
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah opens 2022-23 season at home against Denver

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -8; over/under is 218

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets in the season opener.

Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.

Denver finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 7.2 steals, 3.7 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle/foot).

Nuggets: None listed.

