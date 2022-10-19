How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- When: Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT
- TV: Altitude and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV don’t carry AT&T SportNet and Altitude, these are your only ways to watch Jazz and Nuggets games this season.
Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.
Jazz vs. Nuggets Last Game
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
All Live TV Streaming Services
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah opens 2022-23 season at home against Denver
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -8; over/under is 218
BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Denver Nuggets in the season opener.
Utah went 49-33 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference play last season. The Jazz averaged 113.6 points per game last season, 47.8 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 10.1 on fast breaks.
Denver finished 48-34 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 7.2 steals, 3.7 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.
INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle/foot).
Nuggets: None listed.