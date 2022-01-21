How to Watch Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Detroit Pistons. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit Plus, Fox Sports Detroit Plus, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit Plus (previously Fox Sports Detroit Plus), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Detroit Plus, this is your only option to stream Detroit Pistons games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Detroit on home slide

Detroit Pistons (11-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-16, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Detroit looking to stop its three-game home skid.

The Jazz are 14-9 on their home court. Utah is third in the league with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.5.

The Pistons are 4-19 on the road. Detroit has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Pistons defeated the Jazz 126-116 in their last meeting on Jan. 11. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is averaging 15.9 points, 15 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 24.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Saddiq Bey is shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Pistons, while averaging 15.2 points and six rebounds. Cunningham is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 105.4 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Rudy Gay: out (heel).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Frank Jackson: out (conditioning), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).