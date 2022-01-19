How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on January 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell leads Utah into matchup with Houston

Houston Rockets (13-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (29-15, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Houston. He currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game.

The Jazz are 19-5 in Western Conference games. Utah scores 114.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Rockets are 6-18 in Western Conference play. Houston allows 116.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting on Oct. 29. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 19 points points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 25.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Christian Wood is averaging 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Rockets: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Hassan Whiteside: out (health protocols), Jared Butler: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: None listed.