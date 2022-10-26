Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 26, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah hosts Houston in conference matchup

Houston Rockets (1-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (3-1, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Houston will play.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz averaged 8.5 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second chance points and 28.2 bench points last season.

Houston went 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 109.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.2 last season.

The teams square off for the 50th time this season. In the last meeting on Oct. 25 the Rockets won 114-108 led by 26 points from Kevin Porter Jr., while Jordan Clarkson scored 17 points for the .

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: day to day (knee), Alperen Sengun: day to day (illness), TyTy Washington Jr.: day to day (knee), Jae’Sean Tate: day to day (ankle).