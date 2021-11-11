How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

In Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Indiana Pacers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Jazz set to play the Pacers Thursday

By The Associated Press

Indiana Pacers (4-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-3, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -9.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz host the Indiana Pacers.

Utah went 52-20 overall with a 31-5 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 107.2 points per game and shoot 44.7% from the field last season.

Indiana finished 34-38 overall last season while going 21-15 on the road. The Pacers averaged 115.3 points per game while shooting 47.4% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: day to day (illness), Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (back), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Isaiah Jackson: out (knee).