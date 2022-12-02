How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers Game Online on December 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. While in Indianapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Indiana Pacers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah and Indiana meet for cross-conference game

Indiana Pacers (12-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in a non-conference matchup.

The Jazz are 7-3 on their home court. Utah is fifth in the league with 117.0 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Pacers have gone 5-5 away from home. Indiana averages 28.0 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Haliburton with 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markkanen is averaging 22.2 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Haliburton is averaging 18.9 points, 10.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Pacers. Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 115.3 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Pacers: 7-3, averaging 113.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (knee), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist), Rudy Gay: out (finger).

Pacers: Daniel Theis: out (knee), Chris Duarte: out (ankle).