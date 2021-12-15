How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 15, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: George and the Clippers face the Jazz

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (16-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-7, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Utah. He’s 10th in the league averaging 25.0 points per game.

The Jazz are 10-2 in conference matchups. Utah is second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 104.2 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Clippers are 11-10 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference allowing just 104.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.8 points, five assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Utah.

George is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: out (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot).