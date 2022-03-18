 Skip to Content
How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal (previously Fox Sports Prime Ticket), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream LA Clippers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports SoCal≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell, Jazz to host Jackson and the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (36-36, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (43-26, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz host Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers in Western Conference play.

The Jazz have gone 28-15 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is eighth in the Western Conference with 47.6 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.0.

The Clippers are 21-24 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has a 15-21 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 124-103 in the last matchup on Dec. 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 18.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games for Utah.

Luke Kennard is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 11.7 points. Jackson is shooting 40.0% and averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: out (knee), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (calf).

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).

