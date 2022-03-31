 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Spectrum SportsNet≥ $89.99------
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Spectrum SportsNet and TNT + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: James and the Lakers visit the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (45-31, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Utah. He leads the the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Jazz are 29-17 in conference matchups. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.6.

The Lakers have gone 16-29 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 106-101 on Feb. 17. James scored 33 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

James averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 30.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Westbrook is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (calf), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (foot).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.