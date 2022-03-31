How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: James and the Lakers visit the Jazz

Los Angeles Lakers (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (45-31, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Utah. He leads the the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game.

The Jazz are 29-17 in conference matchups. Utah is sixth in the Western Conference with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.6.

The Lakers have gone 16-29 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Lakers won the last matchup 106-101 on Feb. 17. James scored 33 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

James averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 30.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Westbrook is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 115.7 points, 41.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (calf), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (foot).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: day to day (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), LeBron James: day to day (ankle).