NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz Online

When: Starting May 23rd at 9:30pm ET

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

TV: Bally Sports South (Memphis), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Utah), ESPN/TNT/ABC (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Grizzlies vs. Jazz Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Grizzlies/Jazz series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

In Memphis, games will air on Bally Sports South, while in Utah, the games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, both of which are available only with a a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Streaming Schedule

Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | MEM at Utah, 9:30 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | MEM at Utah, 10 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Game 3: Saturday, May 29 | Utah at MEM, TBD, ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Game 4: Monday, May 31 | Utah at MEM, TBD, TNT, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | MEM at Utah, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Game 6: Friday, June 4 | Utah at MEM, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | MEM at Utah, ,Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

All Live TV Streaming Options