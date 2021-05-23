 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NBA Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Series Live Online: TV Channels/Stream

Jason Gurwin

After finalizing playoff seeding, the 2021 NBA Playoffs start their first round of games.

On their quest for the 2021 NBA Title, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz Online

  • When: Starting May 23rd at 9:30pm ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
  • TV: Bally Sports South (Memphis), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Utah), ESPN/TNT/ABC (National)

There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

How to Stream Round 1: Grizzlies vs. Jazz Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Grizzlies/Jazz series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch their local channels (ABC), Regional Sports Networks, as well as nationally televised games on cable networks like ESPN/TNT. There are no local blackouts of telecasts in most markets — meaning you can choose to watch either the local broadcast or national one on ESPN/TNT.

In Memphis, games will air on Bally Sports South, while in Utah, the games will air on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, both of which are available only with a a subscription to AT&T TV.

If you can’t watch on your local RSN, you should be able to on ESPN/TNT, which you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You can also get an entire month of Sling TV, which carries the channels for just $10.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Streaming Schedule

  • Game 1: Sunday, May 23 | MEM at Utah, 9:30 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Game 2: Wednesday, May 26 | MEM at Utah, 10 ET, TNT, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Game 3: Saturday, May 29 | Utah at MEM, TBD, ESPN, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Game 4: Monday, May 31 | Utah at MEM, TBD, TNT, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Game 5: Wednesday, June 2 | MEM at Utah, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Game 6: Friday, June 4 | Utah at MEM, Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • Game 7: Sunday, June 6 | MEM at Utah, ,Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Tennessee≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------
TNT--
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, TNT, and ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 14 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT and ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 29 Top Cable Channels

Grizzlies/Jazz Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.