How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Jazz face the Grizzlies on 3-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies (8-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (11-5, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into a matchup against Memphis as winners of three consecutive games.

The Jazz have gone 6-0 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is third in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 47.5 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 15.1 boards.

The Grizzlies are 7-5 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis gives up 114.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for Utah.

Desmond Bane averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Ja Morant is averaging 22.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.7 points, 45.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 108.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: day to day (hamstring), Sam Merrill: day to day (ankle), De’Anthony Melton: day to day (groin).