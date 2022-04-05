How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Memphis plays Utah on 7-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (55-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (46-32, sixth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its seven-game win streak with a victory over Utah.

The Jazz are 30-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks fourth in the Western Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.0.

The Grizzlies are 35-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the NBA with 49.4 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 10.0.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Jazz 119-109 in their last matchup on Jan. 29. Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 30 points, and Danuel House led the Jazz with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 26.1 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Morant is shooting 49.3% and averaging 27.6 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: day to day (concussion ).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (thigh), Steven Adams: day to day (calf), Desmond Bane: day to day (ankle), Ja Morant: out (knee), Killian Tillie: out (knee), Tyus Jones: day to day (hand).