How to Watch Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Game Live Tonight on October 29, 2022: What TV Channel & Streaming Options

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Memphis faces Utah for conference matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (4-1, third in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces Memphis in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Utah went 2-4 overall and 33-19 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Jazz allowed opponents to score 104.7 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Walker Kessler: out (illness), Rudy Gay: out (health and safety protocols), Simone Fontecchio: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), John Konchar: day to day (shoulder), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (knee), Ja Morant: day to day (non-covid illness).