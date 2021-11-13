How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Miami Heat games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Miami faces Utah on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press

Miami Heat (7-5, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (8-4, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Utah looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Jazz are 4-1 on their home court. Utah averages 110.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Heat are 3-4 on the road. Miami scores 110.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Heat won 118-115 in the last matchup on Nov. 6. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 29 points, and Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 25.9 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Heat. Duncan Robinson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109.9 points, 47.4 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.0 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Jimmy Butler: out (ankle).