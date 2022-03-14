How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Outside of those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Milwaukee visits Utah after Clarkson's 45-point game

Milwaukee Bucks (42-26, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (42-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays the Milwaukee Bucks after Jordan Clarkson scored 45 points in the Utah Jazz’s 134-125 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

The Jazz are 24-10 on their home court. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from deep, led by Royce O’Neale shooting 41.3% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 18-14 on the road. Milwaukee is 19-17 against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 107-95 on Oct. 31. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points points to help lead the Jazz to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Clarkson is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is scoring 29.7 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 24 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 113.3 points, 47.1 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.6 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (wrist), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Bucks: Lindell Wigginton: out (ankle), Pat Connaughton: out (hand), George Hill: out (neck), Brook Lopez: out (back).