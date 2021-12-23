How to Watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 23, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North Plus, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports North Plus, this is your only option to stream Minnesota Timberwolves games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports North Plus, Fox Sports North Plus, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Mitchell leads Utah into matchup against Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (15-16, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-9, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell leads Utah into a matchup with Minnesota. He ranks ninth in the league scoring 25.0 points per game.

The Jazz are 11-3 in conference games. Utah leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging 47.4 boards. Rudy Gobert leads the Jazz with 15.0 rebounds.

The Timberwolves are 2-2 against Northwest Division teams. Minnesota is ninth in the Western Conference with 45.1 rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 9.1.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Timberwolves 136-104 in their last matchup on Dec. 9. Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points, and Towns led the Timberwolves with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Jazz. Mitchell is averaging 29.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Towns is averaging 24.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 121.7 points, 49.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 109.5 points, 42.8 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Miye Oni: day to day (ankle), Malik Fitts: day to day (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Josh Okogie: out (health and safety protocols), Jarred Vanderbilt: out (health and safety protocols), Taurean Prince: out (health and safety protocols), Patrick Beverley: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Edwards: out (health and safety protocols).