How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 26, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: New Orleans visits Utah on 7-game road skid

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (4-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-6, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans travels to Utah looking to break its seven-game road slide.

The Jazz are 7-1 in conference games. Utah has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pelicans are 3-8 against conference opponents. New Orleans ranks ninth in the Western Conference allowing only 109.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Devonte’ Graham is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 102.5 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).