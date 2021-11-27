How to Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 27, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the New Orleans Pelicans. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans

In New Orleans, the game is streaming on Bally Sports New Orleans, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports New Orleans, this is your only option to stream New Orleans Pelicans games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports New Orleans, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Valanciunas and the Pelicans take on conference foe Utah

By The Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans (5-16, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (12-7, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -13; over/under is 217

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts New Orleans in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

The Jazz are 7-2 in Western Conference games. Utah ranks sixth in the league with 36.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.8.

The Pelicans have gone 4-8 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans gives up 108.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.9 points per game.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pelicans defeated the Jazz 98-97 in their last meeting on Nov. 27. Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Jazz with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 22.9 points, 4.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Jazz. Bogdanovic is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.8 points and 12.3 rebounds for the Pelicans. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Pelicans: 4-6, averaging 103.1 points, 45.9 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: day to day (leg), Zion Williamson: out (foot).