How to Watch New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the New York Knicks.

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks on NBA League Pass?

New York Knicks vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: New York faces Utah, looks to break road skid

New York Knicks (24-29, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (32-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York travels to Utah looking to end its four-game road slide.

The Jazz have gone 17-10 at home. Utah averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knicks have gone 11-14 away from home. New York ranks sixth in the league with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 10 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points per game.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 103.4 points, 48.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: day to day (calf), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (knee), Danuel House Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).

Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle).