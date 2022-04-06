 Skip to Content
How to Watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 9:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Oklahoma City Thunder. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

In Oklahoma City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Oklahoma, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Oklahoma, this is your only option to stream Oklahoma City Thunder games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Oklahoma≥ $89.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Oklahoma, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Oklahoma City, aims for 5th straight home win

Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (47-32, fifth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Jazz face Oklahoma City.

The Jazz are 13-1 against division opponents. Utah has a 1-6 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 6-9 against the rest of the division. Oklahoma City is 7-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won 116-103 in the last matchup on March 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 24.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Theo Maledon is averaging 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the past 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 4-6, averaging 109.8 points, 44.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Thunder: 4-6, averaging 110.9 points, 46.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Trent Forrest: out (concussion ).

Thunder: Josh Giddey: out for season (hip), Ty Jerome: out for season (hip), Tre Mann: out (hamstring), Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Derrick Favors: out for season (back), Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle), Darius Bazley: out for season (knee), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out for season (ankle), Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder).

