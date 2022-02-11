How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on February 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, February 11, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Orlando Magic. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

In Orlando, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Orlando Magic games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah takes on Orlando, aims for 5th straight victory

Orlando Magic (13-43, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (34-21, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah comes into a matchup with Orlando as winners of four consecutive games.

The Jazz are 19-10 in home games. Utah is 1-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Magic have gone 8-23 away from home. Orlando is 4-27 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Magic won 107-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rudy Gobert is averaging 16 points, 15.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Cole Anthony is averaging 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.5 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 109.5 points, 41.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (calf), Rudy Gay: out (knee), Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (not with team).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), R.J. Hampton: out (knee), Markelle Fultz: out (knee), Moritz Wagner: day to day (rib).