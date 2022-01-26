How to Watch Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Phoenix Suns. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona (previously Fox Sports Arizona), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Phoenix Suns games all year long.

In Salt Lake City, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Utah Jazz games all year long.

Outside those markets, you can watch the game on ESPN, which is available with a TBD . It is also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Suns play the Jazz, look for 8th straight victory

Phoenix Suns (37-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (30-18, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix is looking to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Utah.

The Jazz are 19-8 in conference matchups. Utah has a 1-5 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are 23-7 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the league with 46.1 rebounds per game led by JaVale McGee averaging 7.1.

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 25 the Suns won 115-109 led by 33 points from Devin Booker, while Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jazz. Clarkson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Chris Paul is averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 assists and two steals for the Suns. Booker is averaging 27.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 2-8, averaging 107.1 points, 42.8 rebounds, 20.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 113.3 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gobert: out (calf), Bojan Bogdanovic: out (finger), Donovan Mitchell: out (concussion), Royce O’Neale: out (knee), Joe Ingles: out (ankle), Mike Conley: out (rest).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Jae Crowder: out (wrist), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle).