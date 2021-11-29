How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Portland faces Utah on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers (10-10, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (13-7, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will try to stop its three-game road slide when the Trail Blazers take on Utah.

The Jazz are 3-0 against division opponents. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 47.0 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.5.

The Trail Blazers are 1-1 against the rest of their division. Portland is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 42.5% and averaging 22.8 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Damian Lillard is shooting 39.9% and averaging 22.0 points for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 6-4, averaging 112.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Royce O’Neale: day to day (foot), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Trail Blazers: Norman Powell: day to day (quad).