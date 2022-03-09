How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Portland Trail Blazers. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain. In Portland, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest.

Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN. Since it's a nationally televised game, it won't air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah plays Portland, looks for 8th straight home win

Portland Trail Blazers (25-39, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (40-24, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Portland looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak.

The Jazz are 26-14 in Western Conference games. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 47.8 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.2.

The Trail Blazers are 1-11 in division play. Portland has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Jazz defeated the Trail Blazers 120-105 in their last matchup on Dec. 30. Gobert led the Jazz with 22 points, and Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Anfernee Simons averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Trail Blazers, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Josh Hart is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 113.4 points, 47.5 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 103.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: None listed.

Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: out (achilles), Anfernee Simons: out (quad), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).