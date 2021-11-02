How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah and Sacramento meet for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-1, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Sacramento in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Utah went 28-14 in Western Conference play and 31-5 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Kings 110-101 in their last meeting on Oct. 23. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points, and Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Kings: None listed.