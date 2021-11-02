 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT, the Utah Jazz face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99---
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Utah and Sacramento meet for conference showdown

By The Associated Press

Sacramento Kings (3-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-1, first in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Sacramento in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Utah went 28-14 in Western Conference play and 31-5 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Jazz averaged 6.6 steals, 5.2 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

Sacramento finished 30-41 overall and 18-24 in Western Conference play during the 2020-21 season. The Kings averaged 7.6 steals, 4.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Jazz defeated the Kings 110-101 in their last meeting on Oct. 23. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points, and Harrison Barnes led the Kings with 25 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Rudy Gay: out (right heel).

Kings: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.