 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the Sacramento Kings. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

In Salt Lake City the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Sacramento, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Sacramento takes on Utah, aims to end 3-game skid

Sacramento Kings (24-44, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (41-25, fourth in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -10; over/under is 231.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento is looking to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Utah.

The Jazz have gone 27-15 against Western Conference teams. Utah is the worst team in the Western Conference scoring 9.8 fast break points per game.

The Kings are 17-27 in conference play. Sacramento is ninth in the Western Conference with 23.5 assists per game led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 5.5.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Jazz won the last meeting 123-105 on Nov. 21, with Donovan Mitchell scoring 26 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is scoring 25.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

Fox is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Jazz: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (lower leg).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: day to day (hip), Maurice Harkless: day to day (ankle), Richaun Holmes: day to day (personal).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.