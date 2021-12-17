How to Watch San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz Game Live Online on December 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 17, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Utah Jazz face the San Antonio Spurs. The game is airing exclusively on KENS and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

Can you stream Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs on NBA League Pass?

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz Game Preview: Jazz face the Spurs on 8-game win streak

San Antonio Spurs (10-17, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (20-7, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah is looking to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against San Antonio.

The Jazz are 11-2 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Spurs are 5-12 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has a 7-11 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is shooting 46.1% and averaging 24.8 points for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 12.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 121.0 points, 45.3 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 111.3 points, 47.3 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Jared Butler: out (knee), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Spurs: Lonnie Walker IV: out (illness), Zach Collins: out (ankle).